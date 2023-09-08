

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK), an IT and consulting company, announced on Friday that it has signed agreement to acquire the Financial Crime Compliance or FCC division of Exiger, a software as a service firm.



The financial details of the acquisition are not divulged.



The transaction is expected to close in the coming months.



The deal is expected to strengthen Capgemini's offerings in financial crime, risk management and regulatory compliance services. The client roster of Exiger is seen to be highly complementary to the company and has major players in banking, capital markets and fintechs.



The FCC division was founded in 2013 and comprises of experts located in North America, EMEA and APAC who specialize in advisory, analytics and managed services relating to anti-money laundering, Know Your Customer or KYC, anti-bribery & corruption, suspicious activity monitoring, sanctions, transaction monitoring, and fraud.



With this deal, Capgemini believes that FCC division's deep-domain capabilities and advisory board of ex-regulators when combined with its network of alliances, will enable the company to create an end-to-end ecosystem to drive advisory led transformation in financial crime compliance.



Currently, shares of Capgemini are trading at 168.90 euros up 0.42% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



