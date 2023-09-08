

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar edged up against its most major counterparts in the pre-European session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 1.3652 against the U.S. dollar and 1.4636 against the euro, from early lows of 1.3690 and 1.4661, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie edged up to 107.86 from an early 1-week low of 107.17.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 1.44 against the euro and 109.00 against the yen.



