Zhuyeqing Tea is regarded as the gift of China in the New Silk Road after it was highly praised on 2023 international Tea day in Paris.

Gift of China: Zhuyeqing Tea Celebrates 10th Anniversary of the New Silk Road

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the New Silk Road Initiative and the 20th anniversary of Les Années Chine-France (the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism), while 2024 will see the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations, indicating further deeper cultural exchanges.

The 10th anniversary of the Initiative is an important opportunity to learn from cooperation achievements and deepen friendship. China has launched a series of celebrations to look back on the ten years of foreign exchanges. Recently, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency kicked off the "Chasing Dream On the Belt and Road" programme, which now arrived in Kazakhstan, the first stop of the initiative. Zhuyeqing Tea was presented as a "Gift of China" to Nugerbekov Serik Nugerbekovich, Chairman of the International Secretariat of Kazakhstan's state strategy agency G-Global, at Nazarbayev University. On the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, Zhuyeqing Tea embodies the profound meaning of understanding the world through a cup of tea and good wishes: "Though thousands of miles apart, we are still able to share the beauty of the moon together."

Tea has always been a precious gift in China's foreign exchange activities, and has shone through its importance in economic and trade exchanges along the Silk Road. Since the 18th century, the tea trade has helped to strengthen ties between China and France. Today, tea is deeply rooted in France as an essential part of life. The "Gift of China" Zhuyeqing Tea, featuring tea buds harvested in high mountain regions before the Qingming Festival, has been the top-selling premium green tea in China for 15 consecutive years. It is famous globally and has been presented as a gift to guests of honor from 60 countries. On this year's International Tea Day, Zhuyeqing arrived in Paris as the "2023 UNESCO International Tea Day's Special Recommendation", helping to promote exchanges between countries as a medium.

From Kazakhstan, the "Gift of China" Zhuyeqing Tea will travel through fourteen Eurasian countries along the Xinhua News Agency's Programme. It will soon come to France. Zhuyeqing Tea brings China's friendship and the potential for global cooperation and mutual benefit.

