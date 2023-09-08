DJ Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 145.1946 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4027073 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 270160 EQS News ID: 1721923 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1721923&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2023 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)