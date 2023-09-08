AECI Limited - Listing of New Financial Instruments
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258
Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266
(AECI)
LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The JSE Limited has granted AECI the listings of its AECI05 and AECI06 Sustainability-Linked Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Notes, in terms of its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme (the Programme) dated 4 September 2023 and guaranteed by AECI Mining Solutions Limited, Chemical Services Limited, Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited and AECI Mauritius Ltd, effective 11 September 2023.
Debt Security Code:
AECI05
ISIN:
ZAG000199258
Nominal Issued:
ZAR 535 000 000.00
Coupon Rate:
3 Month JIBAR plus 139 basis points
Maturity Date:
11 September 2026
Last Day to Register:
By 17h00 on 30 November, 28 February, 31 May and 31 August of each year until the maturity date, except for the period falling in February 2024 where the last day to register will be by 17h00 on 29 February 2024
Debt Security Code:
AECI06
ISIN:
ZAG000199266
Nominal Issued:
ZAR 465 000 000.00
Coupon Rate:
3 Month JIBAR plus 150 basis points
Maturity Date:
11 September 2028
Last Day to Register:
By 17h00 on 30 November, 28 February, 31 May and 31 August of each year until the maturity date, except for the periods falling in February 2024 and in February 2028 where the last day to register will be by 17h00 on 29 February 2024 and by 17h00 on 29 February 2028, respectively
Type of Debt Security:
Floating Rate Notes
Issue Date:
11 September 2023
Issue Price:
100%
Interest Commencement Date:
11 September 2023
Interest Determination Date(s):
11 December, 11 March, 11 June, and 11 September of each year until the maturity date, with the first Interest Rate Determination Date being 6 September 2023
First Interest Payment Date:
11 December 2023
Interest Payment Date(s):
11 December, 11 March, 11 June, and 11 September of each year until the maturity date
Books Close:
1 December, 1 March, 1 June, and 1 September of each year until the maturity date
Business Day Convention:
Following Business Day
Final Maturity Amount:
100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
Other:
The pricing supplements contain additional terms and conditions or changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the Programme
Summary of Additional Terms:
Please see other provisions, and appendix 1 headed "Additional Terms and Conditions relating to the AECI05/AECI06 Notes - Sustainability Linked Notes" and appendix 2 headed "Documents Incorporated by Reference"
Programme Amount:
ZAR 5 000 000 000.00
Total Notes in Issue:
ZAR 1 320 000 000.00, exclusive of these issuances of notes
8 September 2023
Debt sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
