Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2023 | 10:24
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 10 resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including special resolutions 9 and 10.

The level of proxies received for each of these Resolutions is indicated below.

A total of 11 valid proxy forms representing just over 1.5 million shares were lodged with the Registrars. These shares represent approximately 26% of the issued share capital of the Company and the votes were cast as follows:-

Resolution

Votes for

Votes Against

Discretionary Votes

Total Votes Cast (Excluding Votes Withheld)

Votes Withheld

1

Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022

1,536,799

3,251

0

1,540,050

0

2

Approval of directors' remuneration policy

1,491,749

45,101

0

1,536,850

3,200

3

Approval of directors' remuneration report

1,496,749

40,101

0

1,536,850

3,200

4

Re-Appoint Mr P Dicks

1,469,799

70,251

0

1,540,050

0

5

Re-Appoint Mr I Gray

1,464,799

70,251

0

1,535,050

5,000

6

Re-Appoint Mr J Harris

1,464,799

70,251

0

1,535,050

5,000

7

Re-Appoint The Auditors

1,531,799

51

0

1,531,850

8,200

8

Directors' authority to allot shares

1,486,749

45,101

0

1,531,850

8,200

9

Authority to purchase own shares

1,539,999

51

0

1,540,050

0

10

Dis-apply pre-emption rights

1,485,820

54,230

0

1,540,050

0

The total number of voting rights in the Company on 8 September 2023 was 5,995,000

*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and therefore is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution

In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A presentation on the Company is available on the Investment Manager's website at www.svmonline.co.uk

Enquiries:

Diane Miller 0131 718 5618

SVM Asset Management Limited

8 September 2023


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.