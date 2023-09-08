SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC
The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 10 resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including special resolutions 9 and 10.
The level of proxies received for each of these Resolutions is indicated below.
A total of 11 valid proxy forms representing just over 1.5 million shares were lodged with the Registrars. These shares represent approximately 26% of the issued share capital of the Company and the votes were cast as follows:-
Resolution
Votes for
Votes Against
Discretionary Votes
Total Votes Cast (Excluding Votes Withheld)
Votes Withheld
1
Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022
1,536,799
3,251
0
1,540,050
0
2
Approval of directors' remuneration policy
1,491,749
45,101
0
1,536,850
3,200
3
Approval of directors' remuneration report
1,496,749
40,101
0
1,536,850
3,200
4
Re-Appoint Mr P Dicks
1,469,799
70,251
0
1,540,050
0
5
Re-Appoint Mr I Gray
1,464,799
70,251
0
1,535,050
5,000
6
Re-Appoint Mr J Harris
1,464,799
70,251
0
1,535,050
5,000
7
Re-Appoint The Auditors
1,531,799
51
0
1,531,850
8,200
8
Directors' authority to allot shares
1,486,749
45,101
0
1,531,850
8,200
9
Authority to purchase own shares
1,539,999
51
0
1,540,050
0
10
Dis-apply pre-emption rights
1,485,820
54,230
0
1,540,050
0
The total number of voting rights in the Company on 8 September 2023 was 5,995,000
*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and therefore is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution
In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A presentation on the Company is available on the Investment Manager's website at www.svmonline.co.uk
Enquiries:
Diane Miller 0131 718 5618
SVM Asset Management Limited
8 September 2023