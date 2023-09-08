BlakYaks is awarded the title of 'Best Overall' in the UK's Best Workplaces in Tech 2023 List in the 'Small' category

BlakYaks, a leading Microsoft cloud native partner based in the UK has been recognised with the title of 'Best Overall' in the 'Small' category of the UK's Best Workplaces in Tech 2023 List, as awarded by Great Place to Work® (GPTW®). This recognition underscores BlakYaks' commitment to fostering a transparent and inclusive workplace culture.

GPTW® UK recently unveiled its UK's Best Workplaces in Tech list for 2023, celebrating companies that excel in creating collaborative environments that drive innovation and personal growth for their employees. BlakYaks' dedication to nurturing such an environment has not only secured its position as a top tech workplace in the UK but also earned it the 4th position on the 'UK's Best Workplaces' 2023 'Small' category List earlier this year.

The recognition is the result of a comprehensive Trust Index© employee survey conducted by GPTW® UK, where tech professionals across the UK provide anonymous insights into various aspects of their workplace. BlakYaks' employees spoke highly of their workplace, highlighting key factors contributing to the company's success:

"Collaboration across all teams is built into the company's DNA."

"Working in an environment where you feel that your voice is heard is very important, and at BlakYaks, everyone's opinion is valued."

BlakYaks places a strong emphasis on building an inclusive and diverse culture where every employee is encouraged to be their authentic selves and respect one another's viewpoints. This approach fosters open and honest communication, creating a positive working environment that drives learning, team collaboration and mentoring, and accelerates the delivery of innovative solutions to customers.

Dirk Anderson, CEO of BlakYaks, expressed his pride in the team's achievement: "I am proud of our team and the work we do alongside great customers. Our culture is a fundamental pillar of our success, and being recognised in this way means a great deal to me and the whole Yaks team."

BlakYaks' recognition as 'Best Overall' in the UK's Best Workplaces in Tech 2023 'Small' category List reaffirms its position as a leading employer in the UK's tech industry. This achievement underscores its commitment to creating a workplace where professional growth and well-being are not only valued but actively nurtured, ensuring that every member of the BlakYaks team thrives both personally and professionally.

About BlakYaks

BlakYaks is a leading cloud native consulting, engineering, and managed service business that deploys and operates Microsoft Azure platforms and solutions entirely with code. Their team of experts build and manage secure and compliant cloud platforms that support modern application development technologies including PaaS, Microservices and serverless.

With deep Azure platform expertise and proficiency in GitOps, DevSecOps, Containerisation and IaC, BlakYaks offers end-to-end highly automated cloud native solutions, tailored to meet each customer's specific needs, with the goal of optimising costs, improving security posture, and accelerating the journey to cloud native.

Visit BlakYaks website, blog and LinkedIn.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, on a mission to make every company a great workplace for all. Every year, they receive direct feedback from over 10 million workers around the world telling them how they really feel about their employer. Only those employers who have the highest levels of trust, job satisfaction, and who empower ALL their employees to thrive both in and outside of work are awarded official Best Workplaces recognition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908603581/en/

Contacts:

Sofia Haltrup

BlakYaks

sofia.haltrup@blakyaks.com