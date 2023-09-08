Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.09.2023 | 10:42
BCC Research LLC: New Report Forecasts 88% CAGR for Global Green Ammonia Market Through 2028

BCC Research analysts predict that green ammonia prices may plummet as low as $250/ton as manufacturers develop and deploy new technologies.

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a carbon-free carrier for fuel cells, ammonia is a green energy linchpin. But manufacturing gray ammonia itself runs counter to many green-energy goals. Gray ammonia's Haber-Bosch production process generates 2% of the world's CO2e emissions every year. Green ammonia's much smaller carbon footprint will propel what was a $24.3 million market in 2022 to a $719.4 million global market in 2028.

BCC_Research_Logo

In their recently published Global Green Ammonia Market, BCC analysts explore:

  • Growing demand for eco-friendly fertilizers and biofuels. These and other factors will double the demand for green ammonia by 2050, sources at Thyssenkrupp AG predict.
  • Blue ammonia as a transitional step between the gray ammonia present and the green ammonia future.
  • Technologies driving green ammonia industry growth, such as hybrid PV-wind power plants, anion-exchange membranes (AEM), offshore wind, and alkaline water electrolysis.
  • Green ammonia technology startups to watch, such as HOELLER.
  • Mining's shift to green ammonia-how major players like Enaex and Fortescue Metals Group are driving the transformation.
  • Companies investing heavily in green ammonia, including ITM Power, YARA International, and Siemens Energy.

Global Green Ammonia Market is a must-read for professionals working in fertilizer manufacturing, chemical production, agriculture, mining, biofuels, green energy, shipping and transport, ammonia trading, and environmental regulation.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Corporate HQ:
BCC Research LLC
49 Walnut Park, Building 2
Wellesley, MA 02481, USA
info@bccresearch.com
+1 781-489-7301

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

