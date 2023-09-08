Anzeige
08.09.2023
IX Acquisition Corp. Announces Sixth Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IX Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IXAQ) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") has decided to extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination (the "Deadline Date") from September 12, 2023 for an additional month, to October 12, 2023. This is the sixth of twelve potential one-month extensions of the Deadline Date available to the Company pursuant to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. The Company further announced that on or before September 12, 2023, IX Acquisition Sponsor LLC will deposit $160,000 into the Company's trust account in connection with this extension.

About IX Acquisition Corp.

IX Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit https://www.ixacq.com.

 
