Gatos Silver, Inc.: Gatos Silver Announces Results Of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") today reported that its stockholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's Annual Meeting of stockholders held on September 6, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 57,943,220 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the Meeting representing 83.78% of the outstanding shares of common stock as of the record date. A total of 53,617,959 votes (including "for" and "withheld" but excluding "non-votes") were voted in connection with the election of directors.



The results on the election of directors are set out below (excluding non-votes).

Name of Nominee Votes For

% For Votes Withheld % Withheld Janice Stairs 47,792,924

89.14 5,825,035 10.86 Dale Andres 53,368,392

99.53 249,567 0.47 Ali Erfan 53,256,482

99.33 361,477 0.67 Igor Gonzales 53,259,442

99.33 358,517 0.67 Karl Hanneman 51,841,262

96.69 1,776,697 3.31 Charles Hansard 47,794,427

89.14 5,823,532 10.86 David Peat 47,795,085 89.14 5,822,874 10.86 Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla 53,292,047 99.39 325,912 0.61



At the Meeting, stockholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the year ending December 31, 2023. The results are 57,269,555 votes "for", representing 98.84% votes cast or represented by proxy.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture ("LGJV"), the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV includes approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

Investors and Media Contact

André van Niekerk

Chief Financial Officer

investors@gatossilver.com

+1 604 424 0984