

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Friday, giving up early gains on lingering worries about inflation and interest rates.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 37 points, or half a percent to 7,404 after edging up 0.2 percent the previous day.



Property developer and house-builder Berkeley Group Holdings fell about 1 percent despite reaffirming its earnings guidance.



Restaurant Group jumped more than 5 percent after Chairman, Ken Hanna announced his decision not to seek re-election at the next AGM during 2024 due to personal reasons. Computer services provider Computacenter soared 7 percent.



The corporate and public sector technology provider reported 'extraordinary growth' in first-half revenue, driven particularly by growth in Technology Sourcing revenue.



