Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF ETN ISSUED BY VIRTUNE AB (PUBL) (118/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 1 ETN issued by Virtune AB (Publ) with effect from September 12, 2023. The instrument will be listed on the STO Exchange Traded Notes segment. ISIN Orderbook ID -------------------------- SE0020845709 303259 -------------------------- Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1165111