Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2023 | 12:06
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maypharm introduces the next generation of skin booster, METOO HEALER

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maypharm introduces the next generation of skin booster, METOO HEALER. Maypharm is a global company founded in 2015, specializing in cosmetic medicine and dermocosmetic products for skin care and rejuvenation.

Maypharm introduces the next generation of skin booster, METOO HEALER.

Why should you use METOO HEALER PDRN BOOST CH?

It's the only skin solution you will need.

METOO HEALER PDRN Boost CH is a premium skin revitalizing formula developed by the No. 1 anti-aging research institute in Korea with 35 years of studies focused only on cell aging.

MAIN INGREDIENTS

PDRN Boost CH combines over 50 active ingredients, including vitamins, amino acids, coenzymes, nucleic acids, and hyaluronic acids at optimal proportions for absorption into the epidermis to improve fibroblast function and to target several skin concerns at once, all while providing deep nourishment to the skin.

With a vitamin B complex that includes niacinamide and biotin, PDRN Boost CH stimulates skin cell renewal, improving the skin's tone and texture. It also contains over 10 of the 20 amino acids that work as building blocks for proteins, including arginine, lysine, and histidine. Consequently, PDRN Boost CH offers antioxidant benefits and support of skin cell turnover for healthy, radiant skin.

  • Providing microelements to skin cells
  • Nutrition and hydration of the skin
  • Strengthening the skin barrier
  • Stimulating skin regeneration

Maypharm offers a variety of skin boosters (mesotherapy products) to fit your particular needs., For further details, please contact us at maypharm@maypharm.co.kr, or visit our website at https://www.may-pharm.com/.

METOO HEALER PDRN Boost CH is a premium skin revitalizing formula developed by the No. 1 anti-aging research institute in Korea, with 35 years of studies focused only on cell aging.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205154/METOO_HEALER1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205155/METOO_HEALER2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maypharm-introduces-the-next-generation-of-skin-booster-metoo-healer-301921819.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.