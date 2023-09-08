Agricultural Surfactants Market worth $2.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agricultural Surfactants Market is estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets. The burgeoning growth of the agricultural surfactant market can be attributed to the convergence of pressing environmental concerns and the escalating global population. The United Nations Population Division's latest projections, published in 2022, show that the global population is expected to reach 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2080. The population is then projected to peak at 11.2 billion in 2100 and then decline slowly thereafter. With climate change and resource constraints becoming increasingly apparent, the agricultural sector is under mounting pressure to enhance productivity sustainably. Surfactants offer a strategic solution by optimizing pesticide efficacy, reducing chemical usage, and minimizing environmental impact. As the world population continues to surge, the demand for food production grows substantially. Agricultural surfactants aid in maximizing crop yields through efficient chemical delivery, ensuring the agricultural industry can meet these escalating demands while minimizing land and resource utilization. Their role in promoting precision agriculture aligns with the imperative to minimize ecological footprints, making them a vital component of the contemporary agricultural landscape.

Cereals and grains in the agricultural surfactants crop type segment accounted for the largest share of the agricultural surfactants market in 2023 in terms of value.

Agricultural surfactants are predominantly favored in cereals and grains cultivation due to their specialized benefits aligning with the unique characteristics of these crops. Cereals and grains possess extensive leaf surfaces that demand effective pesticide coverage for optimal pest and disease management. Surfactants enhance the adhesion and distribution of pesticides, which is crucial for ensuring comprehensive coverage across these expansive surfaces. Additionally, cereals and grains are staple crops with substantial market value, warranting rigorous attention to yield optimization. By maximizing the efficacy of agrochemical applications, surfactants contribute significantly to yield enhancement in this economically significant crop category, making them a preferred choice for precision agriculture in cereals and grains.

Non-ionic in the agricultural surfactants type segment accounted for the largest share of the agricultural surfactants market in 2023 in terms of value.

Non-ionic agricultural surfactants have secured the largest share in the agricultural surfactant market due to their unparalleled versatility and compatibility with various agrochemical formulations. Their unique chemical structure grants them the ability to function effectively across a wide range of pH levels, water qualities, and environmental conditions. This adaptability ensures consistent performance and efficacy, irrespective of the complexities posed by different crops, pests, and diseases. Furthermore, non-ionic surfactants exhibit reduced potential for plant phytotoxicity, making them a safer choice for diverse agricultural applications. This attribute aligns with the increasing emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable farming practices. Their low foam generation and long-lasting stability further enhance their value, especially when integrated into modern precision agriculture practices. In an era of evolving agrochemical formulations and stringent regulatory frameworks, non-ionic surfactants stand out as reliable and efficient partners for enhancing pesticide effectiveness while adhering to environmental and safety standards. This compelling combination of adaptability, performance, and environmental responsibility cement non-ionic surfactants as the preferred choice, thus commanding the largest market share in the agricultural surfactant sector.

Bio-based for the agricultural surfactant substrate type segment is estimated to grow at the highest in the agricultural surfactants market.

Synthetic agricultural surfactants have established dominance in the global market for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, their consistent and well-defined chemical compositions ensure predictable performance across diverse agricultural scenarios. This reliability is crucial for farmers seeking precise and efficient agrochemical applications.

Additionally, synthetic surfactants are often engineered to offer specialized properties such as increased spreading, wetting, and adhesion capabilities, which are essential for achieving optimal pesticide coverage on various crop surfaces. Their tailored characteristics enable targeted solutions for specific challenges in different agricultural contexts. Furthermore, the scalability and cost-effectiveness of synthetic surfactant production contribute to their widespread adoption. Mass production capabilities lead to competitive pricing, making them more accessible to a larger segment of farmers. While the preference for eco-friendly alternatives is growing, synthetic surfactants continue to dominate due to their well-established compatibility with existing agrochemical formulations. This dominance underscores their pivotal role in modern precision agriculture, where consistent performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness remain paramount considerations for farmers worldwide.

Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region, in terms of value, of the global agricultural surfactants market in 2023.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the agricultural surfactants market due to a confluence of factors. Firstly, the region is home to some of the world's most populous and agriculturally active countries, driving significant demand for increased crop productivity. As these nations strive to feed their growing populations, optimizing pesticide efficiency through surfactant usage becomes crucial. Moreover, the shift towards modern agricultural practices and technologies in the Asia Pacific region has led to a greater awareness of the benefits of surfactants. Farmers are increasingly adopting precision agriculture techniques, necessitating the use of surfactants to enhance the effectiveness of agrochemical applications. The region's diverse climate and cropping patterns also contribute to the need for versatile surfactant solutions that can perform effectively under varying conditions. This has prompted the uptake of surfactants that can accommodate a wide range of agrochemical formulations and crop types.

As economic development continues in the Asia Pacific region, farmers have greater access to advanced agricultural inputs, including surfactants. Additionally, rising environmental concerns drive the adoption of surfactants that enable reduced chemical usage and minimal environmental impact. Collectively, these factors position the Asia Pacific region as the fastest-growing market for agricultural surfactants.

Major key players operating in the agricultural surfactants market include CHS Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Corteva Agriscience (US), Evonik (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Nufarm (Australia), CLARIANT (Switzerland), and Stepan Company (US).

