DJ Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (SMRU LN) Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 566.2121 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5089 CODE: SMRU LN ISIN: LU1602145200 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU LN Sequence No.: 270300 EQS News ID: 1722267 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 08, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)