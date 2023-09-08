Jackery Inc.: Jackery Advances the Solar Generator Industry with its Latest Solar Generator 1000 and 300 Plus

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having sparked the interest in solar generator enthusiasts thanks to its dynamic and nimble offerings in the past, Jackery cements itself as the forerunner of portable power providers with its latest iteration of solar generators: Solar Generator 1000 Plus and Solar Generator 300 Plus.

Developed off the back of the company's Pro Series, these two new members of the Plus Series provide support for outdoor experiences such as camping, off-road travel, and in-home power outages. Both the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and the 300 Plus enable sustainable, safe energy access that is easy for users to harness through mobile application technology.

Boasting a high-powered output of 2,000W power, the Solar Generator 1000 Plus is adept at handling all essential household devices should a power outage or storm interrupt grid connection. Likewise, its capacity means up to 3 battery packs can be hooked up so that power capacity can be expanded up to 5kWh, enabling households to run off grid for up to 3 days.

Similarly adroit, the Solar Generator 300 Plus lends itself to campers, hikers, and emergency backup users in need of portable power in a lightweight, compact design. Coming in at 5 kg, the Solar Generator 300 Plus, along with its book-sized foldable solar panels, is a tote, demonstrating a convenience for storage and transiting.

Both products are part of the growing product offering depth of Jackery, which has already staked its claim to the portable power market thanks to the previous power series such as the Pro series. Last year, Jackery's Solar Generator 1000 Pro was introduced at IFA Berlin 2022 and met with enthusiasm, prodding the company to further pursue its mission to "Bring Green Energy to All." The company has taken the Pro Series and developed its products to be even more reliable, safe, and sustainable through the Plus Series, as evidenced by it winning awards for sustainability from many organizations, including the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for its Solar Generator 2000 Plus.

Founded in Silicon Valley and expanding globally over the past few years, Jackery has established itself as a prominent player in the portable power industry. With a strong focus on innovation, it has gained a reputation for revolutionizing the way consumers experience the outdoors, providing them with exceptional and sustainable energy solutions.

