Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 07-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
447.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue
452.73p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 07-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
355.42p
INCLUDING current year revenue
360.05p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 07-September-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
277.65p
INCLUDING current year revenue
277.65p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 07-September-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
178.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue
178.76p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 07-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
108.83p
INCLUDING current year revenue
110.02p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 07-September-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
149.95p
INCLUDING current year revenue
150.58p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596