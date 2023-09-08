Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) ("Palantir") and Gemelli Generator Real World Data (RWD), a research facility of Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS ("Policlinico Gemelli"), today announced a partnership to implement digital medicine research solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to improve patient care and health outcomes.

Policlinico Gemelli's digital research center, Generator RWD, will utilize Palantir Foundry as one of the key enabling platforms to manage the full scale and complexity of healthcare data. Foundry's AI capabilities will be utilized to generate Real World Evidence in support of clinical and translational research aimed at drug and indication discovery, improved patient care, and the development of digital medicine solutions for healthcare research in Italy and within their partnerships at global scale.

Palantir's software will boost the capabilities of Generator RWD and its partner network as they continue in their quest to strengthen the exploitation of data to gain new insights in several healthcare research domains.

"Healthcare is transforming through the power of data and AI, and this trend will only accelerate. More and more of the industry is wielding this power to discover novel therapies, improve patient care and increase treatment efficiency and effectiveness," saidAndrea Galvagni, Head of Italy at Palantir. "At Palantir, we are proud to support world-leading institutions such as Policlinico Gemelli by providing them with the technology they need to achieve their most critical missions."

"Real World Evidence is constantly gaining traction in support of research in healthcare. By integrating Foundry in the framework developed at Generator RWE, we aim at accelerating our research pipeline cycles to deliver faster and better outcomes," said Vincenzo Valentini, Scientific Director of Gemelli Generator Research Facility.

"The added value of Palantir software and their deep skills in data-driven innovation will enrich the suite of products and services we are delivering within co-creation projects with our industrial partners," said Alfredo Cesario, CEO of Gemelli Digital Medicine Health.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Policlinico Gemelli

Gemelli Generator is an innovative center with multidisciplinary skills, which originates from the awareness of the need for tools capable to collect, store and analyze the huge amount of data generated every day from heterogeneous sources, translating them into understandable and usable information while fully respecting the privacy, data integrity and intellectual property, for the benefit of all.

Gemelli Generator, built in collaboration with the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, is one of the projects of the Gemelli Science and Technological Park (GSTeP) of the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS, with the aim to provide physicians and researchers with a wide ranging research facility.

To support diagnosis and treatment and clinical processes, Gemelli Generator offers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data processing services for the integration of clinical data and the development of predictive models; aiming at the clinical and scientific valorisation of the skills, processes and data of the Data Warehouse (DWH) of the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS, through advanced data extraction, collection and analysis services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customer's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

