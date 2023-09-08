Acer Incorporated: Acer Announces August Consolidated Revenues at NT$21.69 Billion, Growing 7.1% Year-on-year, 22.4% Month-on-month

TAIPEI, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for August at NT$21.69 billion, demonstrating growth for both year-on-year (YoY) at 7.1% and month-on-month (MoM) at 22.4%. Year-to-August revenues reached NT$150.10 billion . Businesses other than computers and displays contributed to total revenues in August by 24.0% and during year-to-August by 28.3%.

Highlights of Acer's multiple businesses include:

Notebook business revenues in August grew 39.2% MoM and 13.6% YoY

Gaming business [1] revenues in August grew 79.1% MoM and 8.7% YoY

revenues in August grew 79.1% MoM and 8.7% YoY Acerpure Inc. revenues in August grew by 32.6% MoM and 55.9% YoY

Acer ITS Inc. revenues in August grew 2.1% MoM and 11.0% YoY

Connectivity products business revenues in August grew 63.0% MoM

After seeing the business inflection point in May, Acer business has shown YoY growth for two consecutive months.

[1] Acer's gaming related products and businesses

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

