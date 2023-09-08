BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 7 September 2023 were:

595.36p Capital only

604.94p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 28,264 Ordinary shares on 7th September 2023, the Company has 98,620,600 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,589,264 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.