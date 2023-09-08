DJ Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF (CUK LN) Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2023 / 13:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 235.7238 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 78422 CODE: CUK LN ISIN: FR0010655761 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CUK LN Sequence No.: 270334 EQS News ID: 1722371 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 08, 2023 07:10 ET (11:10 GMT)