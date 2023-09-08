Forza X1, Inc.: Forza X1 Completes Beta Test Sea Trial of its 22-Foot F22 Boat on Lake James in North Carolina

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Forza X1, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRZA) ("Forza", the "Company"), a developer of electric sport boats aimed at promoting sustainable recreational boating, today announced the successful completion of its latest beta test sea trial on Lake James in North Carolina last week. Announced back in March 2023, Forza's F22 will be the first Forza product offered for consumer sale and has been regularly tested and refined in preparation for its official launch.

During the sea trial, Forza's engineering team conducted comprehensive tests of the F22. Key highlights include:

Range and Engine Performance Validation : The Company tested the range and engine performance of the F22, ensuring they align with motor specifications.

: The Company tested the range and engine performance of the F22, ensuring they align with motor specifications. Software Control Enhancements : The Forza team introduced a series of software control enhancements designed to improve the F22's throttle response, system diagnostics, and battery cooling and monitoring.

: The Forza team introduced a series of software control enhancements designed to improve the F22's throttle response, system diagnostics, and battery cooling and monitoring. Real World Testing: The sea trial also focused on assessing the F22 and its propulsion system under real-world conditions on Lake James.

"We're pleased to report that we completed a series of endurance and optimization test runs last week during our beta test," states Joseph Visconti, Executive Chairman and Chief of Product Development for Forza X1, Inc. "Throughout the F22's extensive testing phase, we've reached some major milestones, like reaching speeds over 40 miles per hour. The boat has been easy to use, gets on plane quickly, and demonstrates significant single-engine performance. The team is dedicated to delivering an innovative and eco-friendly product and these sea trials and tests are helping us achieve that."

Forza plans to continue testing and refining the F22 as it prepares to manufacture and deliver its all-electric boat to OneWater Marine, Inc. as part of the 100-unit order the Company received in June. "We are excited that we will finally get our electric boats in customers' hands so they can see that our products offer a thrilling and versatile boating experience while also contributing to a more sustainable and greener tomorrow for our country's waterways," says Visconti.

About Forza X1, Inc.

Forza X1, Inc.'s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating by producing stylish electric sport boats. We are focused on creating, implementing, and selling electric boats utilizing our electric vehicle technology to control and power our boats and proprietary outboard electric motor. Our electric boats are being designed as fully integrated electric boats, including the hull, outboard motor, and control system. For more information, please visit forzax1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding offering the Forza F22 as the Company's first product for consumer sale, preparations being made for the F22's official launch, delivering an innovative and eco-friendly product, plans to continue testing and refining the F22, manufacturing and delivering the Company's all-electric boat to OneWater Marine, Inc. as part of the 100-unit order received in June, getting the Company's electric boats in customers' hands and the Company's products offering a thrilling and versatile boating experience while also contributing to a more sustainable and greener tomorrow for our country's waterways. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to develop and manufacture its fully integrated electric boats and motors as planned, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

