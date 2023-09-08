Capital Financial Global Appoints Jason Skowronek to Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Capital Financial Global, Inc. (OTC Pink:CFGX), a specialty finance company that offers asset-backed financing and loan advisory services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Jason Skowronek as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors.

"This new appointment further strengthens our commitment to robust governance and sets us on a direct path toward compliance with NASDAQ listing standards," said Paul Edward Norat, CEO of Capital Financial Global."

Jason brings a wealth of technology expertise, currently serving as the Chief Technology Officer of Nivati, Inc. His background in technology will enhance the Board's capabilities in an increasingly digital landscape and is expected to bolster the company's technology-driven initiatives.

About Eric "Jason" Skowronek

Mr. Skowronek serves as the Chief Technology Officer of Nivati, Inc. and is the sole proprietor of SkoNet. He has been involved with Internet Web applications design, architecture, and development since 1995. Jason completed his BS in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix while working full time and starting a family.

For more information on this board appointment, please visit the Company's website and its online disclosure portal at:

https://www.capfiglobal.com/

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CFGX/disclosure

Disclosures can be found on the Company's website and its online disclosure portal at:

https://www.capfiglobal.com/

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CFGX/disclosure

About Capital Financial Global, Inc.

Capital Financial Global, Inc. (CFGX) is a specialty finance company that offers asset-backed financing and loan advisory services. Unlike traditional banking models, CFGX offers organizations needed liquidity by using an asset-backed approach rather than a traditional credit approach to originating new loans, buying and selling existing loans, and converting distressed collateral into cash or trade-able form.

Forward-looking statements:



Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include but are not limited to, risk factors inherent in doing business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "forecasts," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Capital Financial Global, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +1-801-747-2000

Email: ir@capfiglobal.com

https://www.capfiglobal.com/

Twitter: @CFGX

Facebook: Capital Financial Global, Inc.

Linkedin: Capital Financial Global, Inc.

SOURCE: Capital Financial Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781736/capital-financial-global-appoints-jason-skowronek-to-board-of-directors