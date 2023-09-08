Anzeige
Freitag, 08.09.2023

WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Frankfurt
08.09.23
08:03 Uhr
22,000 Euro
+0,050
+0,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21,50021,70014:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2023 | 14:11
111 Leser
Enento Group Oyj: Enento has exercised the first one-year extension option of the long-term financing agreement

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 8 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 3.00 P.M. EEST

Enento has exercised the first one-year extension option of the long-term financing agreement

Enento has exercised the first one-year extension option of its long-term financing agreement. The agreement, initially signed on 23 September 2022, was set for a three-year term, with a termination date of 23 September 2025. It included two one-year extension options, and the first option has now been exercised. As a result, the termination date has been extended to 23 September 2026. The long-term financing agreement still retains the second one-year extension option.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Elina Stråhlman
CFO
tel. +358 10 270 7578

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 393 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


