Enento Group Oyj: Enento has exercised the first one-year extension option of the long-term financing agreement

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 8 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 3.00 P.M. EEST

Enento has exercised the first one-year extension option of the long-term financing agreement

Enento has exercised the first one-year extension option of its long-term financing agreement. The agreement, initially signed on 23 September 2022, was set for a three-year term, with a termination date of 23 September 2025. It included two one-year extension options, and the first option has now been exercised. As a result, the termination date has been extended to 23 September 2026. The long-term financing agreement still retains the second one-year extension option.

