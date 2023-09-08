DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.8485 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17622044 CODE: LEMA LN ISIN: LU2573967036

September 08, 2023 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)