

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production decreased for the second straight month in July, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



Industrial output dropped 1.0 percent in July from a year ago, slower than the 5.7 percent expansion in June.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 1.2 percent, reversing a 3.0 percent rise in the previous month.



Data showed that industrial output fell in almost all main industries from a year ago in July, which was more evident in the forest industry with a decline of 29.2 percent, followed by mining and quarrying with a fall of 12.6 percent.



Production increased 16.8 percent in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply and in the metal industry.



