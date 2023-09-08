

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kroger Co. (KR):



Earnings: -$180 million in Q2 vs. $731 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. $1.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $699 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.91 per share Revenue: $33.85 billion in Q2 vs. $34.64 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 - $4.60



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken