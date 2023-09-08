Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
08.09.23
11:33 Uhr
14,760 Euro
-0,345
-2,28 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,88514,99014:49
14,92514,95014:49
PR Newswire
08.09.2023 | 14:30
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a resolution taken at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF, this is to announce the members elected by the four largest shareholders by number of votes per 31 August 2023, who, together with the Chair of the Board constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2024.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Marcus Wallenberg, FAM
Philip Ahlgren, Cevian Capital
Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring
Anders Jonsson, Skandia, and
Hans Stråberg, Chair of the Board

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Tuesday, 26 March 2024.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals on members of the AB SKF Board, Board Chair, Board fees, Chair of the Annual General Meeting 2024 or amendments to the instruction for the Nomination Committee, may, at the latest two months before the Annual General Meeting 2024, contact the Chair of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: chair@skf.com

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3831967/2284001.pdf

20230908 Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2024-301921941.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.