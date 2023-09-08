JPT Group Inc: JPT Group Forges Dealer Partnership With Robotic Assistance Devices

RAD's Next-Generation AI Solutions Pair Perfectly With JPT's Goal of Revolutionizing the Executive Protection Industry

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / JPT Group Inc., a trailblazer in the realm of executive protection and technologically driven security solutions, is thrilled to announce its recent partnership with Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), a wholly owned subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:AITX).

"This partnership opens up a previously untapped branch of the security market," said Jon Wang, founder and CEO of JPT Group. "Utilizing RAD's suite of AI analytics-enhanced technology, we can bring even greater levels of protection and peace of mind to a much larger client base."

Emphasizing Wang's point, Mark Folmer, CPP, PSP, FSyI, President of RAD, added, "Regional dealers like JPT Group truly understand the challenges their clients face. It's evident that throwing more security guards at an ongoing problem won't result in an effective solution. This is precisely where RAD comes into play, reinforcing dealers in their mission to provide their clients with real, tailored security solutions."

"When it comes to securing larger properties or responding to multiple threats at once, simply having more personnel on-site isn't always the most efficient solution," said Tony Ramirez, co-founder and Chief Security Officer of JPT Group. "RAD's Security Solutions are a clear force multiplier for us, especially with product lines such as the ROSA family that are capable of autonomously detecting and responding to potentially dangerous situations while simultaneously alerting our team to the presence of a threat."

Delving deeper into the partnership's significance, the collaboration with RAD not only reinforces JPT's commitment to innovating the security industry but also underlines the drive to merge human expertise with tech precision. By pairing JPT's security expertise with RAD's AI solutions, clients are assured unmatched protection with maximum cost-efficiency.

About JPT Group Inc.

Founded by industry veterans with decades of combined experience, JPT Group is modernizing the security industry with a tech-integrated approach that pairs high-level executive protection with cutting-edge smart security solutions. To learn more, visit www.jptsecurity.com.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.radsecurity.com, www.stevereinharz.com, www.radgroup.ai, www.raddog.ai, and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

Contact Information

Tiffany Nguyen

Executive Administrator

tiffany.n@jptgroup.com

408-352-5108

SOURCE: JPT Security

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781928/jpt-group-forges-dealer-partnership-with-robotic-assistance-devices