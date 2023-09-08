Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2023) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Forest Service ("USFS") has approved the Sunnyside Plan of Operations ("PoO"). This is the final regulatory approval needed for Barksdale to execute its proposed drilling program at Sunnyside. The Company expects to begin mobilizing equipment on or around September 15, 2023.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "We are thrilled to have completed the permitting process at Sunnyside and look forward to mobilizing our first drill to site."

Over the past four years our team has successfully navigated federal and state permitting processes and has received approval from the United States Forest Service, the Army Corp of Engineers, and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to initiate its proposed drill program at Sunnyside. The approved permit gives Barksdale up to seven years to complete drilling activity on up to 30 drill pads. The locations of these pads are floating, which will allow the Company flexibility in executing a program that follows the best geology, as additional information will update our model with the completion of each drill hole.

Further to the press release dated September 6, 2023, the Company has been notified that the Plaintiffs have appealed the Federal District Court's ruling, denying their request for a preliminary injunction to prevent drilling at Sunnyside. To be clear, the Federal District Court's ruling in Barksdale's favor is unlikely to be reversed, not only because of the District Court's detailed ruling on the merits, but also because most appeals are unsuccessful. As such, Barksdale continues to advance its plans to commence drilling next week. The Company will continue to provide timely updates.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

