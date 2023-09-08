Sun West: Pavan Agarwal Hosted a Live Town Hall Q&A With Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy

Topics of discussion included AI regulation, banking regulations, status of Puerto Rico, the Jones Act, and Ramaswamy's vision for America.

GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / In a bid to bring clarity and insight into the forthcoming 2024 Presidential elections, Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (swmc.com) and founder of Celligence International, LLC, (celligence.com) hosted an enlightening live Zoom town hall. The session was led by Pavan Agarwal and organized by Bob Diamond, Managing Attorney, Diamond Law Center, and featured the 2024 Presidential hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy.

The dialogue aimed to shed light on pressing issues that concern the nation and its citizens. Among the topics that topped the discussion list were the current status of Puerto Rico, the intricacies of the Jones Act, the future of AI regulation, the evolving landscape of banking regulations, and the vision that Ramaswamy holds for America.

"The areas of discussion were sourced by the local Puerto Rico business community and, so, we covered topics that are vitally important to America's economic growth but are not routinely discussed in traditional media. My approach was to have a very polite and casual conversation so that Mr. Ramaswamy could be comfortable and the citizens get a glimpse into the real person. While I had no prior contact with Mr. Ramaswamy or his campaign, and I and my companies do not endorse any particular political point of view, I'm very appreciative that Mr. Ramaswamy accepted my invitation without hesitation. As I send similar requests out to other campaigns, I hope they will just as readily accept the invitation," said Pavan Agarwal.

Vivek Ramaswamy, known for his articulate and insightful takes on national issues, provided an in-depth perspective on each topic. His vision for America was particularly highlighted, offering attendees a glimpse into the direction he wishes to steer the nation if elected.

The session was well-received, with attendees appreciating the initiative taken by Pavan Agarwal to foster an informed electorate. The Q&A format allowed for real-time engagement, with participants actively posing questions and receiving comprehensive answers.

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. and Celligence International, LLC continue to emphasize the importance of informed dialogue, hoping to host more such sessions in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

To access a recording, see this YouTube link: Vivek Ramaswamy Q&A with Pavan Agarwal.

Celligence International, LLC is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and AI companies. Celligence has engineered a novel AI that is evolving and self-generating neural cells, which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence AI is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

