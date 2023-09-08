DatChat Inc.: DatChat Surpasses Over 100,000 Active Users On Its Metaverse Platform Habytat

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) is a blockchain, cybersecurity and social media company that focuses on privacy protection and secure communication. Similar to companies like Sekur Private Data, the company's mission is to protect users' privacy on their devices and also protect their information after it has been shared with others. One of their main products is the DatChat Messenger, which is a mobile messaging application that prioritizes privacy and security. The application employs encrypted communication technology to ensure that user messages are secure.

DatChat has also developed a private social media platform. This platform is designed to provide users with a completely private social networking experience. It offers a secure environment for users to share and connect with others while maintaining their privacy. One of the more unique offerings of DatChat is Habytat, the immersive metaverse developed by the company. In September, the company reported that it had reached over 100,000 active users. The user base continues to grow steadily, with approximately 1,200 to 2,500 new members joining every day.

The recently introduced AI-powered HabyPets have also gained substantial adoption. HabyPets currently features four popular dog breeds, but the company has plans for expansion. Users can look forward to an interactive dog park, the introduction of new dog breeds, the addition of cats and various types of animals, a comprehensive and immersive virtual reality (VR) experience, a Music District, and more.

One of the standout features of Habytat is its unique offering of providing users with NFT-deeded land and a house that they fully own. These digital assets are supported by the company's proprietary AI and machine learning engine. Within the virtual world of Habytat, users can also enjoy realistic art, daily rewards, engaging games and a plethora of other experiences.

To further enhance its engagement with users and offer them a unique experience, DatChat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cloud Water Brands. The agreement will enable the company to promote Cloud Water's range of products, including Cloud Water + Immunity and Cloud Water CBD, within the virtual world of Habytat. The marketing efforts will include product placements, Interactive 3D displays and NPC advertising.

DatChat CEO Darin Myman shared , "Our partnership with Cloud Water Brands is unique, as it introduces a distinct facet and value proposition for our members. Their all-natural botanicals and pure bioavailable CBD empowers individuals to embrace their well-being. This marketing initiative marks the first step into the expansive possibilities that DatChat's Habytat offers. With our metaverse consistently gaining traction and welcoming 1,000-2,500 new members daily, this collaboration becomes the gateway for brands to thrive within our metaverse ecosystem."

With a focus on security as part of its core values, DatChat has also recently filed a patent for its technology that enables secure access to group-based digital assets across its metaverse and social media platforms. DatChat plans to incorporate this feature seamlessly into its various technology platforms, including My Family Museum, DatChat Encrypted Messenger & Social Network, and the immersive Habytat Metaverse. This showcases their commitment to developing innovative solutions that enhance privacy and security in the digital space.

Featured photo by Micheal Ogungbe on Unsplash .

Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@datchats.com

SOURCE: DatChat

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782044/datchat-surpasses-over-100000-active-users-on-its-metaverse-platform-habytat