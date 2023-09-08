Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators, with over 400 locations across the United States

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), through its distribution division Distro+, will promote, market, and sell Hempacco's entire portfolio of hemp products in Yesway and Allsup's stores across the United States.

GPOPlus+ recently partnered with Yesway, one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States, to launch The Feel Good Shop+ in Yesway and Allsup's eligible locations. The Feel Good Shop+ is an innovative "store within a store" retail concept offering an extensive range of CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoid products. Consumers will be able to find their favorite products in one place, including now Hempacco's The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables, Rick Ross's Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps, and Snoops Dogg's Dogg lbs brands.

"We are truly excited to bring Hempacco's quality products, including the Rick Ross, Cheech and Chong, and more quality licensed brands, to our partners, including Yesway stores," said Joseph Jaconi, President of Distro+.

"Hempacco is proud to introduce its innovative products in one of the fastest-growing convenience store chains in the United States," stated Sandro Pianconce, CEO of Hempacco. "Through our collaboration with Distro+, we continue our mission of introducing our hemp products to a much wider audience in the Midwest and Southwest. Growth is the name of the game."

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

About GPOPlus+

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ is a leading manufacturing and distribution company specializing in developing consumer-branded products for specialty retailers and online eCommerce sales.

To learn more, visit www.GPOPlus.com

About DISTRO+

DISTRO+ is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) + distributor of premium products for the emerging specialty retailer sector and wholesalers. DISTRO+ proudly represents best-in-class brands focusing on nutraceuticals, hemp-derived Farm Bill Compliant products, and Kratom. DISTRO+ operates a direct-to-store "DSD" distribution model, which provides its customers with the highest level of service. It's backed by a robust technology portal that gives our partners and customers (we call them "Members") the IT backbone to manage logistics, inventory, and payments while shopping from real-time product catalogs and inventory. Through the power of Group Purchasing, DISTRO+ offers its network competitive pricing with low MOQs that realize similar discounts as major retailers with large buying power. DISTRO+ is the distribution division of GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX).

Visit https://www.distro.plus/ for more information.

