DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
08-Sep-2023 / 13:48 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company was notified on 8 September 2023, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company 
on 8 September 2023 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Company's BAYE scheme as set out below. 
Name       Number of Shares Purchased     Price 
Nick Roberts   19                 GBP8.104146

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Ellie Freeman

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7551 817518

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person 
       closely associated 
a)      Name              Nick Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status         PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
3       platform, auctioneer 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name               Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI               2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
       instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where 
       transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial 
                        Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                        ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Purchase of shares under the Company's 
                        BAYE scheme 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)      Price(s)       Volume(s) 
                        GBP8.104146      19 
       Aggregated information 
                        Aggregate   Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume        Price     Volume  Total 
 
                        GBP8.104146   19    GBP153.978770 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction      8 September 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction     XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     TPK 
LEI Code:   2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
Sequence No.: 270351 
EQS News ID:  1722451 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1722451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2023 08:48 ET (12:48 GMT)

