DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 08-Sep-2023 / 13:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Company was notified on 8 September 2023, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 8 September 2023 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Company's BAYE scheme as set out below. Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Nick Roberts 19 GBP8.104146

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Ellie Freeman

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7551 817518

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 3 platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Company's BAYE scheme c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP8.104146 19 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total GBP8.104146 19 GBP153.978770 -Price e) Date of the transaction 8 September 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Sequence No.: 270351 EQS News ID: 1722451 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1722451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2023 08:48 ET (12:48 GMT)