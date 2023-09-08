

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer price inflation accelerated further in August to the highest level in three months, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 2.5 percent gain in July.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in August, versus a 1.1 percent decrease in the prior month.



The rise in inflation was largely impacted by a 10.7 percent rise in food and non-alcoholic beverages.



Prices of clothing and footwear grew 6.9 percent annually in August, and those of health costs grew 5.9 percent.



Transport costs rose 1.6 percent, while housing costs were 12.6 percent cheaper compared to last year.



Further, data showed that EU harmonized inflation remained stable at 3.5 percent in August.



Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent after a 1.0 percent fall.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken