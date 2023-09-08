Workiva: Navigating Global ESG Reporting Standards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Workiva
For the second installment in our Climate Week series, Mandi McReynolds is joined by global experts Eelco van der Enden, CEO of the Global Reporting Initiative, and Anna Nefedova, global ESG reporting leader at Deloitte. They walk us through the various global reporting standards and how they benefit the organizations that use them.
