Workiva: Navigating Global ESG Reporting Standards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Workiva



For the second installment in our Climate Week series, Mandi McReynolds is joined by global experts Eelco van der Enden, CEO of the Global Reporting Initiative, and Anna Nefedova, global ESG reporting leader at Deloitte. They walk us through the various global reporting standards and how they benefit the organizations that use them.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782059/navigating-global-esg-reporting-standards