Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 7 September 2023 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.
|Pence per share
Cum Income Ex dividend
|Pence per share
Ex Income
|NAV with debt at par value
|238.07
|235.13
|NAV with debt at fair value
|243.67
|240.73
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
8 September 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323