Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2023) - Bitget, one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, is proud to announce the introduction of its Copy Trading feature. Cryptocurrency trading can be daunting for newcomers and even experienced traders from other sectors. Bitget's Copy Trading makes it easier by allowing users to replicate the trading strategies of successful traders.

What is Copy Trading?

Copy trading is a method where users can mimic the trading activities of experienced traders. Bitget's platform offers this feature, allowing traders to connect with and replicate the strategies of traders effortlessly.

By copy trading, users can gain exposure to the market as if they were trading themselves, saving time with just a few clicks.

Getting Started with Copy Trading on Bitget

With over 540,000 copy traders on the platform, here's how users can join:

Create an Account: Visit Bitget's exchange and sign up for an account. Access Copy Trading: Once logged in, navigate to the copy trading section. Select a Trader: Choose from a list of elite traders based on criteria such as followers, historical ROI, and Assets Under Management (AUM). Copy and Follow: Click "Copy" to start replicating the trader's actions and "Follow" to keep track of their trades. Use the VS icon to compare them with other elite traders. Set Parameters: Choose the asset pairs and the amount to trade, either a fixed amount or a multiple of the elite trader's investment. Confirm and Start: Click "Confirm" to begin copy trading.

The copy trading dashboard provides a clear overview of followed elite traders, trade performance, open positions, and order history. Users can also set up automatic unfollowing of inactive traders in the settings.

Becoming an Elite Trader on Bitget

For experienced traders, Bitget offers the opportunity to become an elite trader. To qualify, traders must have made at least 40 USDT in profits in the last seven days and not be following any elite trader (https://www.bitget.com/support/articles/12560603791391).

Conclusion

Bitget prioritizes transparency, security, and providing the right tools for copy traders. Bitget's Copy Trading feature simplifies cryptocurrency trading for all. It's important to note that past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper research and risk management are crucial when engaging in copy trading.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

