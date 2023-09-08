BHG Financial Named a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance by Fortune

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / BHG Financial (BHG) has been named one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work ® and Fortune magazine for the eighth time, ranking #28 out of the top 100 in the large company category.

To determine the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 176,000 employees from Great Place To Work-Certified companies in the financial services and insurance industry.

"To be continually recognized in the financial services & insurance sector is a true testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team," says Al Crawford, CEO and co-founder of BHG Financial. "Every day, we lead with the entrepreneurial spirit BHG was built on, and this achievement reflects that. We hope to continue driving innovation in our products and partnerships."

To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified and be in the financial services and insurance industry. They require statistically significant survey results, financial performance and investigate any employee reports of the company in compliance with strict surveying rules to validate the integrity of the results and findings.

"This recognition not only validates our dedication to fostering a positive and innovative work environment, but it also highlights our ability to attract and retain top-tier talent," says Dan McSherry, Chief Financial Officer at BHG. "A great workplace empowers our employees to collaborate and deliver exceptional results to our clients and stakeholders."

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list 16 times and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions at https://bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

