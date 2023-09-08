GEMZ Corp.: GEMZ Corp Provides Renovation Update As Production Facility Readies For Production Launch

GILLETTE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / GEMZ Corp released a major corporate update on its subsidiary, BadgerBloX Inc ("BadgerBlox"), a leading innovator in shipping container conversions. Under the guidance of BadgerBloX President Chris Schrubey, BadgerBloX has been hard at work, with significant developments related to its new office and production facility.

Over the past several weeks, BadgerBloX has undertaken extensive renovations within its production space to tailor it to the specific needs of container conversions. The interior of the shop is being revamped to ensure it meets the standards for quality and efficiency for the Company's new production line.

Additionally, the company has expanded its parking lot area to accommodate the smooth flow of deliveries for shipping containers, a crucial aspect of Company operations. This expansion enhances the logistical capabilities of BadgerBloX, allowing for streamlined processes and ensuring timely deliveries. The property encompasses 1.5 acres and will allow the Company to expand along with anticipated demand and sales.

With these renovations nearing completion, BadgerBloX is on the cusp of an exciting new phase. The company is gearing up to commence production of its turnkey models, offering a variety of 20-foot and 40-foot configurations. These innovative models are set to revolutionize the shipping container conversion industry.

"Everyone is genuinely excited about the progress being made at BadgerBloX," remarked Stephen Carnes, CEO of GEMZ Corp., "The commitment to excellence in craftsmanship, access to top-notch materials, and competitive pricing is what will set BadgerBloX apart. We believe that BadgerBloX will emerge as a prominent player in the shipping container conversion industry, ultimately making affordable housing more accessible."

Furthermore, BadgerBloX has engaged in promising discussions with a prominent regional credit union to establish a business relationship as a preferred lender for customers. Such a strategic collaboration would assist to strengthen the Company's ability to provide even greater support to its customers and drive expansion efforts.

The team at BadgerBloX is eager to showcase its innovative container conversion models once renovations are finalized. These models promise to provide sustainable, cost-effective housing solutions, aligning with GEMZ Corp's commitment to making a positive impact on the housing industry.

About GEMZ Corporation and BadgerBloX Homes Inc.

GEMZ Corporation is a publicly traded company which trades under the symbol GMZP. BadgerBloX Homes Inc. is a designer and manufacturing converter of container based living and workspaces. BadgerBloX specializes in affordable, high quality conversion of containers for use as homes, offices, and other imaginative ready to use spaces.

