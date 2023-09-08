AmpliTech Group, Inc.: AmpliTech to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

CEO Fawad Maqbool will be meeting with registered investors on September 11-12, 2023

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / AmpliTech Group, Inc (Nasdaq:AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems, and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023.

Fawad Maqbool, the founder and CEO of AmpliTech, will be engaging with registered investors both virtually and in person during the conference. AmpliTech's virtual presentation, showcasing their innovative solutions and growth prospects, will be accessible on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 11th at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

To request a meeting with AmpliTech, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or email the Company's investor relations team at Investors@amplitechgroup.com

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit: www.amplitechgroup.com

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

Twitter: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

Investor Social Media

Twitter: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Shan Sawant, Director of Communications

AmpliTech Group, Inc.

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: AmpliTech Group, Inc.

PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782067/amplitech-to-participate-in-the-hc-wainwright-25th-annual-global-investment-conference