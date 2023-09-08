Jim Fannin Brands & ZoneCoach Consulting Services Host '90-Seconds to Maximize Profit' Event on Oct. 17 for Business Leaders

Join Today's Top Business Leaders & Learn Mind-Blowing Strategies from Speakers Jim Fannin & Rob Wilson

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / On Oct. 17, 2023, executives, company founders, entrepreneurs, and leaders across the U.S. will get exclusive access to transformative strategies for decision-making and mental prowess in the "90-Seconds to Maximize Profit" Leadership Event.





90 Seconds to Maximize Profit Leadership Event

The 90 Seconds to Maximize Profit Leadership Event is for leaders. SIgn up info here.





Hosted by Jim Fannin Brands and ZoneCoach® Consulting Services, this one-day program is available to in-person attendees, with limited space and virtual attendees, giving leaders the chance to hear Keynote Speakers Jim Fannin and Rob Wilson dive into some vital topics pivotal to success in today's cutthroat business world. This includes insights and strategies Jim Fannin developed after working with 350 of the Fortune 500, including GE Healthcare, Microsoft, Mercedes, Johnson Controls, Meryl Lynch, Trans America, and Domino Pizza.

Registration is now open for in-person and virtual attendees.

Behind the Curtains: An Exclusive Event for Forward-Thinking Leaders

Every decision matters when revenue, profitable relationships, and costs are on the line. No one knows that better than Jim Fannin, Coach of Champions, and Rob Wilson, President of Employco, USA. That's why these two industry titans are bringing leaders from various industries essential strategies, insights, and resources, all geared towards:

Being prepared to seize new opportunities, instead of watching them slip away

Balancing stress and the mental "load" of high-stakes situations, so you can think clearly and make sound choices

Retaining control of their mindset and emotions to unlock greater potential

Maintaining top-tier performance, regardless of external pressures

By the end of this program, leaders will have radical new ways to improve and elevate their strategic thinking while crystallizing an unwavering confidence to master the art of peak performance.

"90-Seconds to Maximize Profit" Event Details & Schedule

The "90-Seconds to Maximize Profit" Event will be on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, with physical and virtual doors open at 3:00 p.m. Central Time (CT). After that:

Rob Wilson will begin his presentation at 3:15 p.m.

Jim Fannin will speak at 4:00 p.m.

Networking, wine, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres will start after both speakers are done at 5:00 p.m.

Stay in the mindset of a Fortune 500 executive after attending the "90-Seconds to Maximize Profit" Event. Your path to peak performance and maximum profits is waiting. Register to unlock your full potential.

About Jim Fannin

Jim Fannin, with his powerful S.C.O.R.E.® Success System, has been a premier platform and keynote speaker, business coach, and life coach, helping individuals and groups to be their genuine, authentic best selves, for more than 50 years.

With exceptional experience, deep acumen, and an unparalleled reputation for success, Mr. Fannin is the leader, inspiration, and mentor that many inside and outside the business world turn to for game-changing strategy, insights, guidance, and more to achieve next-level wins.

Contact Information:

CeCe Falls

Senior VP Marketing Director

cece@zonecoach.com

630-321-2021

SOURCE: Jim Fannin Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782071/jim-fannin-brands-zonecoach-consulting-services-host-90-seconds-to-maximize-profit-event-on-oct-17-for-business-leaders