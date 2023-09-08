ACCESSWIRE Shares Press Release Example for Winning Award

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, continues to help companies amplify their message with their target audiences through press release distribution.

As one of the top newswires in the industry, ACCESSWIRE offers predictable flat fee pricing, around-the-clock customer service, and global distribution.

ACCESSWIRE's robust press release service provides customers with the tools they need to share newsworthy and relevant stories with a press release campaign.

Many companies use ACCESSWIRE's press release services to share a campaign celebrating an award they've won.

"Awards represent a company's expertise and validate their credibility in their respective industry," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We always encourage our customers to send a press release after they've won an award because it gives them the stage and spotlight to share their news with their target audience and strengthen those bonds that lead to positive results for their business."

A press release for an award announcement should address the 5 W's + How, otherwise known as the inverted pyramid:

Who? What's the name of your company.

What? What award did your organization win?

When? Did you win this award at an event? If so, what was the date?

Where? Again, if you won this award at an event, where did it take place?

Why? Why is this award important for your business and your customers?

How? Include information when applicable.

Download ACCESSWIRE's free award press release template to share your news with your audience.

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years.

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

