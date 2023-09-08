Anzeige
Freitag, 08.09.2023
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
PR Newswire
08.09.2023 | 16:18
115 Leser
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF SUSTAINABILITY AND EV MAGAZINE

The September editions of Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from AB InBev, Central Co-Op and Shell

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the September editions of Sustainability Magazine, and EV Magazine.

The digital editions of Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine are trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in sustainability, ESG and electric mobility industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Jacques Els, Procurement & Sustainability Director: BU Southeast Africa at AB InBev about the organisation's sustainable delivery of Africa's developing supply chain.

"Localising suppliers so that we're not so reliant on global supply chains-ocean freight from Chinese, European or American ports-has become a huge value-add for us, because we are able as a procurement team to do that faster and quicker than most of our competitors." - Jacques Els

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Central Co-Op and Fenergo. PLUS Brewdog: The Path to Sustainable Beer Business and the Top 10 Sustainability Technology Companies.

EV Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Hilmar Van Den Dool, General Manager, eMobility and Decarbonisation at Shell about how Shell Fellt Solutions is committed to providing operators with the necessary knowledge and infrastructure to grow an electric fleet.

"eDepots are not an emerging solution. They are available today and have the potential to revolutionise the way delivery and operational fleets operate" - Hilmar Van Den Dool

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from HVS Systems and Dassault Systemes. PLUS the Top 10 EV Companies.

You can visit Sustainability Magazine, and EV Magazine websites for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing world of ESG and Electric Mobility.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-september-editions-of-sustainability-and-ev-magazine-301922041.html

