Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2023 | 16:36
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITION OF HEALTHCARE DIGITAL

The September edition of Healthcare Digital includes interviews with leading experts and executives from CVS Health, OCINet, LifeLabs and King Saud Medical City

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the September edition of Healthcare Digital.

The digital edition of Healthcare Digital, is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the manufacturing sector.

Healthcare Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with, Penny Pinnock, Business Development Manager at Siemens Financial Services about creating solutions for Medical Providers with AI.

"Private sector finance can help the healthcare sector enable a digital, commercial, clinical and sustainable transition. This is where we come in." - Penny Pinnock

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from CVS Health, King Saud Medical City and OCINet. PLUS We sit down with Lucie Glenday, founder at MySense and the Top 10 Consumer Healthcare Companies.

You can visit the Healthcare Digital website for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing Hosptal & Healthcare industry

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-september-edition-of-healthcare-digital-301922036.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.