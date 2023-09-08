LQR House Inc.: LQR House Announces Commencement of Share Buyback Program

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a visionary marketing company focused on becoming a prominent force in the alcoholic beverage sector, is pleased to announce that the previously disclosed share buyback program, approved by the Board of Directors, has officially gone into effect today. The Company has instructed Dominari Securities LLC ("Dominari") to initiate the repurchase of shares today, Friday, September 8, 2023, marking the commencement of this pivotal phase.

The commencement of the buyback program underscores the Company's commitment to executing this strategic initiative efficiently and effectively. Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the buyback program, stating, "We've seen all the chatter, and we understand how crucial this buyback is for all our shareholders. Today marks the first day we are legally able to repurchase stock in LQR House Inc. We plan to provide the public with updates on the results of this initiative next week."

