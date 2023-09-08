Anzeige
Freitag, 08.09.2023

08.09.2023
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 07 September 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 07 September 2023 87.08p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 84.61p per ordinary share

08 September 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


