Freitag, 08.09.2023
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
08.09.2023 | 16:48
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITION OF MOBILE MAGAZINE

The September edition of Mobile Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from M1, DISH and Vodafone

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the September edition of Mobile Magazine.

The digital edition of Mobile Magazine, is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the Mobile community.

Mobile Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with, Jan Morgenthal, CDO of M1 about how the Singapore operator is taking a customer centric approach.

"We want to be a fully digital operator, but also to offer made-to-measure offerings, and expand our enterprise business which is a key area for us," - Jan Morgenthal

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Vodafone Fiji and DISH. PLUS Cloud & 5G LIVE Returns and the Top 10 Sustainability Leaders in Telco

You can visit the Mobile Magazine website for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing world of Data Centres

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-september-edition-of-mobile-magazine-301922071.html

