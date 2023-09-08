Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

8 September 2023

MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Results of General Meeting

Following the general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting"), which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the notice of the General Meeting (the "Resolution") was duly passed on a poll as a special resolution.

Immediately prior to the passing of the Resolution, the Company's issued share capital comprised 66,381,114 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Shares"), of which 8,744,876 Shares were held in treasury. Accordingly, the Company was granted the authority to repurchase up to 8,639,672 Shares pursuant to the terms of the Resolution.

The results of the poll was as follows:

For / discretion %(1) Against %(1) Proportion of issued share capital voted(1) (%) Votes

Withheld(2) Resolution 1 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares. 14,369,979 93.42 1,012,236 6.58 26.67 4,923 Notes: 1. Percentage figures have been calculated based on the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 6.00 p.m. on 6 September 2023 (the "Record Time"). At the Record Time, the Company's issued share capital comprised 66,381,114 Shares, of which 8,704,970 Shares were held in treasury. Each Share carries one vote and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company at the Record Time was 57,676,144. 2. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of Shares voted "For" or "Against" the Resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of issued share capital voted.

A copy of the notice of the General Meeting is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism ( https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism ) and on the Company's website ( www.midwynd.com ). Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on the resolutions will shortly be published on the Company's website.

A copy of the resolution passed at the General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

