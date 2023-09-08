Anzeige
Freitag, 08.09.2023
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
08.09.2023 | 17:11
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (417/23)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have 2 bond loans delisted from STO Structured
Products. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
following 2 bond loans. 

Short name:  NDAACREC260408
ISIN:     SE0013233913 
Trading code: NDAACREC260408



Short name:  NBF_GTM_4105
ISIN:     SE0013233756
Trading code: NBF GTM 4105





The last day of trading will be on September 11, 2023.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
