Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (417/23)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have 2 bond loans delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the following 2 bond loans. Short name: NDAACREC260408 ISIN: SE0013233913 Trading code: NDAACREC260408 Short name: NBF_GTM_4105 ISIN: SE0013233756 Trading code: NBF GTM 4105 The last day of trading will be on September 11, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.